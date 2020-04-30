Dream11 Team Prediction

Leones de Managua vs Tipitapa Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s LM vs TP Match at 6.00 AM IST:

Leones de Managua will lock horns with Tipitapa on Thursday in a Nicaragua Basketball League. Leones de Managua is placed in the fifth position with 25 points. They have played 14 matches in which they have won 11 matches and lost three matches.

On the other hand, the eighth-placed Tipitapa has 23 points. So far they have played 14 matches in which they have won 9 matches and lost five matches.

While Leones de Managua look to extend their winning runs, whereas Tipitapa will look to get back to winning ways.

Both sides will look to win and climb up the ladder.

My Dream11 Team

Ramirez, Bermudez, Miranda, Omier, Barberena, Sanchez, Obando, Rocha

Squads

Leones de Managua: Peter Martinez, Kevin Alvarado, Mario Garcia, Daniel Tenorio, Lester Zelaya, Rogelio Bermudez Manzanarez, Alfredo Borge, Marvin Omier, Jose Perez, Manuel MacKenzie, Billy Gallardo, Flavio Obando, Danny Gomez, Giovanny Umana, Jonathan Hodgson

Tipitapa: Steven Quintana, Franco Chavez, Franciso Vasquez, Cristofer Cuevas, Carlos Castillo, Kevin Salgado, Terry Dawson, Caleb Davila Martinez, Oscar Ramirez, Wesley Miranda, Harold Barberena, Reynaldo Sanchez, Roberto Rocha

