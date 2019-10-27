Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In the 10th week of Premier League, one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament awaits every football fan around the globe. In the matchday 10 clash, table-toppers Liverpool will host Tottenham Spurs in an exciting encounter at the iconic Anfield Stadium on Sunday. Liverpool’s lead at the top of Premier League standings has been trimmed to three points after their winning streak came to an with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United last week. However, the Reds can open up a six-point gap once again if they can get the better of Tottenham.

Spurs, on the other hand, have struggled this season so far and are currently at the 10th-spot with 12 points in nine games. They have won three games, lost three and played draw in the remaining matches in the 2019-20 edition of PL. Their tally of 12 points is their lowest after nine matches since Mauricio Pochettino’s first season as manager in 2014/15. The London outfit were held to a 1-1 draw with bottom-club Watford last time out after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Brighton prior to the recent international break.

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played at 10:00 PM IST. The Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League 2019-20 match can be live-streamed on Hotstar.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Match Details

Date: October 27, 2019

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: Anfield Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Alison Becker (GK), Alexander-Arnold, S Aurier, B Davies, M Salah, S Mane (VC), G Wijnaldum, M Sissoko, R Firmino (C), Harry Kane.

LIV vs TOT Predicted Line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Ndombele; Lamela, Alli, Son; Kane.

