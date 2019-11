Dream11 Prediction

Team Prediction MAH vs PUN: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group C, Round 8, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between Maharashtra vs Punjab at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 9:00 AM IST November 18:

Both Punjab and Maharashtra have had similar fortunes in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy thus far and with a place in the eliminators up for grabs, it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest. Punjab and Maharashtra come into the game on the back of a win.

TOSS – The toss between Maharashtra vs Punjab will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nikhil Naik, Simran Singh

Batsmen – Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma

All-Rounders –Kedar Jadhav

Bowlers – Sandeep Sharma (VC), Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Samad Fallah

Probable XI

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh (WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh (C), Sharad Lumba, Nikhil Chaudhary, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (C), Swapnil Gugale, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Kedar Jadhav, SS Bachhav, Digvijay Deshmukh, Samad Fallah, Mukesh Choudhary

Squads

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh (WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh (C), Sharad Lumba, Nikhil Chaudhary, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Krishan Alang

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (C), Swapnil Gugale, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Kedar Jadhav, SS Bachhav, Digvijay Deshmukh, Samad Fallah, Mukesh Choudhary, Vijay Zol, Rohit Motwani, Nikit Dhumal, Divyang Himganekar, Vishal Gite

