Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Maharashtra vs Delhi: Captain And Vice Captain For Today C1 vs E1 Match Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between MAH vs DEL at CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat 09:30 AM IST November 21:

It is the time for Super League games in this edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20. In the opening battle, Maharashtra will take on Delhi in Surat. So far, both sides have clearly displayed their dominance in the tournament. In their respective groups, both Maharastra and Delhi finished as the leaders of the points table.

TOSS – The toss between Maharashtra and Delhi will be held at 9:00 AM IST on November 21

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat

MAH vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper– Anuj Rawat (captain)

Batsmen – Rahul Tripathi, Yash Nahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Hiten Dalal

All-Rounders – Kedar Jadhav, Shamsuzama Kazi, Nitish Rana (vice-captain)

Bowlers – SS Bachhav, Azim Kazi, Pawan Negi

MAH vs DEL Probable XI

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yash Nahar, Rahul Tripathi (captain), Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, SS Bachhav, Digvijay Deshmukh, Samad Fallah, Shamshuzama Kazi

Delhi: Hiten Dalal, Shikhar Dhawan, Anuj Rawat (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Shorey (captain), Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Subodh Bhati, Pawan Negi, Pranshu Vijayan, Simarjeet Singh

MAH vs DEL SQUADS:

Maharashtra: Kedar Jadhav, Samad Fallah, Vijay Zol, Rohit Motwani, Satyajeet Bachhav, Nikit Dhumal, Rahul Tripathi (c), Nikhil Naik, Swapnil Gugale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Choudhary, Divyang Himganekar, Vishal Gite, Hitesh Walunj, Yash Nahar, Manoj Ingale, Azim Kazi, Digvijay Deshmukh

Delhi Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey (c), Himmat Singh, Pranshu Vijayran, Suboth Bhati, Rajesh Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Kunal Chandela, Anuj Rawat, Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Kunwar Bidhuri, Prince Yadav, Karan Dagar, Rohan Rathi

