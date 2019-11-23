Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match, MCI vs CHE in Manchester: The Premier League action is back as the international break is gone and won’t be returning anytime soon. Every football fan around the world will be keeping a close eye on the action unfold at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as champions Manchester City take on reborn, and reenergized Chelsea in a crunch Premier League game. In the game week 13, City are going through an ordinary run in the competition as they are currently placed fourth in the league table. The Citizens suffered a 1-3 defeat against Liverpool in game week 1. Meanwhile, Chelsea are on a fine run as they are above City at the moment.

For Chelsea, Callum Hudson-Odoi is out due to a hamstring problem, while Antonio Rüdiger remains out at this point of time due to a groin injury. Meanwhile, mid-fielder Jorginho returns after a suspension. Christian Pulisic is back in training after a hip injury. But what might work in City’s favour is their impressive record over Chelsea. They have beaten The Blues in five of the past six meetings across all competitions. Chelsea have gone on to lose three of their last four Premier League away games against City. The Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar and JioTV.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Match Details

Date: November 23, 2019

Time: 11 PM IST (November 23)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

My Dream11 Team

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Fikayo Tomori, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Mahrez, Willian, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling (C), Sergio Aguero (VC) and Tammy Abraham.

MCI vs CHE Predicted XIs

Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Cezar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Willian, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham

