MCFC vs HYD: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 ISL 2019-20 Mumbai FC vs Hyderabad FC at G M C Balayogi Athletic Stadium 7:30 PM IST January 24:

Mumbai City FC has blown hot and cold in the Indian Super League and going into the business end, they will now look for some solidity.

Chasing a top-four spot, Mumbai is set to take on Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Friday.

The Islanders, under Jorge Costa, are fifth on the table with 19 points from 13 matches. They have a game in hand with Odisha and can move to fourth place with a win against the bottom-placed Hyderabad.

Hyderabad are on a ten-match winless run and have lost their last four games in the ISL. They need five points from their last five matches to not become the worst team in the league’s history in terms of total points earned.

Mumbai’s season has been a roller coaster ride. Costa’s team has been inconsistent in recent games but their last outing, a 2-0 win against defending champions Bengaluru FC at home, should have them riding high on confidence. The Islanders have the best away record in the league this season, picking up 12 points and losing just one game in seven games on the road.

MCFC vs HYD ISL 2019-20

Date: January 24, 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST (January 19)

Venue: G M C Balayogi Athletic Stadium

MCFC vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction

Amrinder Singh (GK), Sarthak Golui, Mato Grgic, Matthew Kilgallon, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Adil Khan, Marcelo Pereira, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Bobo

Probable XI

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti, Diego Carlos.

Hyderabad FC: Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Ashish Rai, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Nikhil Poojari, Rohit Kumar, Adil Khan, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereria, Bobo, Robin Singh.

SQUADS

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou

Hyderabad: Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar, Gurtej-Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya

