MCFC vs JFC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST February 6: Mumbai City FC will be aiming to register another home win and bag three points to maintain their spot in the top four when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Thursday. Mumbai, however, will have to cope with the loss of key striker Modou Sougou, who is suspended for the game on Thursday after earning four yellow cards.

Mumbai, courtesy its last home game win against NorthEast United FC (1-0), jumped to the fourth spot with 23 points from 15 games (6 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses).

With three games to go, a win in tomorrow’s fixture will take the Jorge Costa-managed team’s tally to 26. For the record, only top four teams make to the play- offs. For the hosts, in Sougou’s absence, the onus will be on Tunisian striker Amine Chermiti and fellow forward Pranjal Bhumij to deliver.

What: MCFC vs JFC ISL 2019-20

When: February 6, 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Amrinder Singh, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mato Grgic, Tiri (vice-captain), Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Francisco Medina Luna, Aitor Monroy, Mohamed Larbi, Modou Sougou (captain), Farukh Choudhary

MCFC vs JFC SQUAD

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Asif Khan, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Sandip Mandi, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Fransico Medina Luna, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Gourav Mukhi, David Grande

