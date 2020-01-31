Dream11 Team Prediction

MCFC vs NEUFC Indian Super League 2019-20- Football Tips For Today’s ISL Match 71 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC at Mumbai Football Arena 7:30 PM IST:

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a win when they take on NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League game on Friday, as the race for the top four slots gets closer.

Mumbai has not won the coveted championship so far and hence would be more than eager to be in the top four first and stay in the hunt for their first title.

The hosts have four games to go in the league stage and more importantly three are to be played in front of the home crowd at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Mumbai, placed fifth with 20 points, had a topsy-turvy campaign so far.

They have won five of the 14 games while drawing five and losing four.

A win would help them bag three points and more importantly push them up on the points table.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena

MCFC vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, R. Singh, Chakrabarti, Grgic, Sougou, Machado, Leudi, Khawlhring, Gallego, Bastos, Ogbeche

Predicted XI

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mato Grgic, Pratik Chowdhary, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Mohamed Larbi, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Amine Chermiti, Diego Carlos, Serge Kevyn Aboue

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy, Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Lalengmawia, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Simon Lundevall, Martin Chaves, Nikhil Kadam, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Andy Keogh

SQUADS

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Asif Khan, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Simon Lundevall, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Rupert Nongrum, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Andy Keogh, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

