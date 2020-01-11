Dream11 Team Prediction

MCFC vs ODS: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s ISL Indian Super League 2019-20 Match 57 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST January 11: Odisha FC will leave nothing to chance as they battle with Mumbai City FC, possibly their most direct competitors for the play-off spot in the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday. After starting the season with away fixtures and then playing a couple in Pune as their home stadium was getting ready, Josep Gombau’s team have notched two home wins in a row at the Kalinga Stadium.

They edged Jamshedpur 2-1 before defeating Chennaiyin 2-0 in their last outing. Mumbai City’s three-game winning run was brought to a halt as they suffered a defeat at the hands of an in-form ATK side in their last game. They have lost only once in their last seven fixtures and this run of form has seen them climb to the fourth spot with 16 points from 11 matches.

Odisha have been inconsistent and have not been able to find a rhythm yet, but are not far behind, at fifth with 15 points.

Amrinder Singh, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Sarthak Golui, Subashish Bose, Xisco Hernandez (vice-captain), Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Raynier Fernandes, Aridane Jesus Santana (captain), Mohamed Larbi

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou

Odisha FC: Diawandou Diagne, Dorronsoro, Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuan Mawia, Amit Tudu, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Gaurav Bora, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martín Pérez Guedes, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Aridane Jesus Santana, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Romeo Fernandes, Seiminmang Nanchong

