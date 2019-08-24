DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team MID vs SUS Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Middlesex vs Sussex T20 clash at Uxbridge Cricket Club Ground, Uxbridge: Middlesex will host Sussex in a crucial encounter on Saturday afternoon in Uxbridge. Eyeing to get their T20 Blast campaign back on track, both teams suffered defeats after returning from the County break. After spending nearly eight weeks without a loss, Sussex have lost two of their previous three matches in the T20 extravaganza. Sussex fell nine runs short of Essex’s total which brought an end to their unbeaten streak at home.

Meanwhile, Middlesex moved down to No.4 in the South Group after a fantastic show so far. Gloucestershire, who played a game more than Middlesex, moved to No.2 following their convincing win over Somerset. Middlesex are only one point behind the Gloucester and two behind the table-toppers Sussex.

TOSS – The toss between Middlesex and Sussex will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Uxbridge Cricket Club Ground, Uxbridge

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Alex Carey

Batsmen – Dawid Malan, Stephen Eskinazi, Phil Salt (C), Laurie Evans

All-Rounders – David Wiese, Toby Roland-Jones, Mohammad Hafeez (VC)

Bowlers – Reece Topley, Tom Helm, Will Beer

My Dream11 Team

John Simpson, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Eoin Morgan (C), David Wiese (vc), Mohammad Hafeez, Toby Roland-Jones, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Steven Finn.

MID vs SUS Probable Playing XIs —

Middlesex: Dawid Malan (C), Paul Stirling, Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, John Simpson (wk), Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Barber, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter.

Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Alex Carey (wk), David Wiese, Harry Finch/Ben Brown, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Jason Behrendorff, Reece Topley.

SQUADS —

Middlesex (From): Paul Stirling, Dawid Malan (C), Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, John Simpson (wk), Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Tom Barber, Nick Gubbins, George Scott, James Harris, Max Holden, Dan Lincoln.

Sussex (From): Philip Salt, Luke Wright (C), Laurie Evans, Alex Carey (wk), David Wiese, Harry Finch, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Jason Behrendorff, Reece Topley, Delray Rawlins, Ben Brown, Ollie Robinson, Aaron Thomason, Luke Evans.

