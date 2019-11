Dream11 Team Prediction

MUM vs JHA Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group B, Super League, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between Mumbai vs Jharkhand at Lalabhai Contractor Cricket Stadium in Surat 2:30 PM IST:

Mumbai is the favourites going into the match but Jharkhand is very much capable off pulling off a miracle. Mumbai will look to bounce back from their shock loss against Tamil Nadu when they take on Jharkhand who can pull off a heist in Surat. All in all, a competitive game beckons with a number of quality players taking it to the field in this crucial Super League Group B match.

TOSS – The toss between Mumbai vs Jharkhand will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Cricket Stadium in Surat

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Aditya Tare

Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw (C), Virat Singh

All-Rounders – Shubham Ranjane, Anand Singh (VC), Anukul Roy

Bowlers – Utkarsh Singh, Shams Mulani, Monu Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shams Mulani, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni,Dhrumil Matkar

Jharkhand: Anand Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (C), Kumar Deobrat, Anukul Roy, Sumit Kumar (WK), Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Monu Kumar

SQUADS

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shams Mulani, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni,Dhrumil Matkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Gokul Bista

Jharkhand: Anand Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (C), Kumar Deobrat, Anukul Roy, Sumit Kumar (WK), Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Monu Kumar, Sonu Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUM Dream11 Team/ JHA Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Dream11 Team/ Jharkhand Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.