Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 39 MCFC vs BFC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru: Unbeaten in their seven matches so far, defending champions Bengaluru FC will look to continue their impressive form when they take on Mumbai City FC at home in an Indian Super League clash on Sunday. After an indifferent start, Bengaluru have found their mojo back and they sit second on the table with 13 points from seven matches. More importantly, Carles Cuadrat’s men are unbeaten and have the best defensive record in the competition. Bengaluru have conceded just two goals so far and one of them came from a penalty. Mumbai face a tough task of breaching the Bengaluru backline at the Sree Kanteerava where they are yet to ship in a goal this season. Both goals they conceded came in away matches.

The match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday (December 15). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

MCFC vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan (vice-captain), Pratik Chowdhary, Sarthak Golui, Udanta Singh, Raphael Augusto, Erik Paartalu, Paulo Machado, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti (captain)

MCFC vs BFC Squads

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri , Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCFC Dream11 Team/ BFC Dream11 Team/ Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team/ Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.