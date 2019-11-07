Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 17 MCFC avs FCG in Mumbai: An injury-plagued Mumbai City FC would seek to undo the mistakes of last season when they face FC Goa in an Indian Super League match on Thursday. Mumbai City faced FC Goa on four occasions last season, including a two-legged play-off for a spot in the final. Goa defeated Mumbai on three occasions, scoring 12 goals in the process. The lone win (1-0) for Mumbai came in the second leg of the play-off after Goa had won the first leg 5-1.

Head coach Jorge Costa could not have picked a worse time to play a team which has proved to be thorny opposition. The Islanders come into this tie on the back of a 2-4 thrashing at home last week at the hands of Odisha FC. Costa has a lot to ponder upon given the number of injuries, especially in defence where he is likely to miss Mato Grgic once again. They have had to field an all-Indian defence who will have to be on their toes against the attack-minded Goan outfit. Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Thursday (November 7). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena

Amrinder Singh, M Fall, C Pena, S Chakrabarti, H Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, P Machado, F Corominas (C), A Chermiti, M Larbi (VC).

MCFC vs FCG Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Valpuia, Mohammed Rafique, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh.

