Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 49 MCFC vs HYD at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai: Mumbai City FC will look for their first ‘home win’ when they take on laggards Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League game on Sunday. Mumbai have been pretty outstanding in their away games this season, but are still searching for that first win at their usual fortress, the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri.

The Jorge Costa managed side has played three home games, losing two (against Odisha FC 4-2 and FC Goa 4-2) and drawing one against Kerala Blasters 1-1. They have the best chance to register their first win against a depleted Hyderabad side, who are languishing at the bottom of the table with five points and a solitary win from nine games. Mumbai are placed fifth, with three wins, four draws and two losses, after playing nine games and a win would push them ahead in the points table.

The match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday (December 29). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will start at 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

MCFC vs HYD My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Souvik Chakraborty, Pratik Chowdhary, Subashish Bose, Matthew Kilgallon, Paulo Machado (vice-captain), Raynier Fernandes, Rohit Kumar, Marko Stankovic, Mohamed Larbi, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya (captain)

MCFC vs HYD SQUADS

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou

Hyderabad FC: Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar, Gurtej-Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya

