Match 12 of the Indian Super League takes place between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC at Mumbai Football Arena. MCFC are unbeaten in the tournament so far and this will be their first home game of the season. MCFC are positioned fifth on the points table with one win and a draw, while Odisha FC are languishing at second from bottom having suffered defeats in both their games of the season.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Mumbai Foottball Arena, Mumbai

MCFC vs OFC Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Valpuia, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Rana Gharami, Mohammad Dhot, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Diawandou Diagne, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawhmingthanga

SQUADS

Odisha FC: Diawandou Diagne, Dorronsoro, Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuan Mawia, Amit Tudu, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Gaurav Bora, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martín Pérez Guedes, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Aridane, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Romeo Fernandes, Seiminmang Manchong

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos , Modou Sougou

My Dream11 Team

Arminder Singh (GK), N Das, R Gharami, N Das, X Hernandez, M Tebar, R Borges, R Fernandes, M Larbi, A Santana, A Chermiti (C)