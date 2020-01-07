Dream11 Team Prediction

MUN vs MCI: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s Carabao Cup 2019-20 Semi-Final Leg 1 Manchester United vs Manchester City at Old Trafford 1:30 PM IST January 8:

Dream11 Team Prediction Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Leg 1 MUN vs MCI of Carabao Cup 2019-20 in Old Trafford: Manchester United vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Carabao Cup 2019-20, Manchester United vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Player List, Manchester City Dream11 Team Player List, Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2019-20, Online Football Tips – Carabao Cup 2019-20, Football Tips And Predictions – MUN vs MCI Carabao Cup 2019-20, Online Football Tips And Predictions – Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2019-20

Head to Head

Man Utd EFL Cup form: WWW

Man Utd form (all competitions): WLWWLD

Man City EFL Cup form: WWW

Man City form (all competitions): WWLWWW

MUN vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

De Gea, Lindelof, Fernandinho, Wan-Bissaka, Silva, De Bruyne, Fred, James, Jesus, Sterling, Rashford

Predicted XI

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Fred, Matic; James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial.

Manchester City XI: Bravo; Cancelo, Garcia, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Foden, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Manchester United Dream11 Team/ Manchester City Dream11 Team/ MUN Dream11 Team/ MCI Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Football Tips and more.