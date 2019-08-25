DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team MW vs HT KPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers T20 clash at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore: Still searching for their maiden win in the ongoing edition of Karnataka Premier League (KPL) – Mysuru Warriors would be nothing less than desperate to get their campaign back on track. They will take on Hubli Tigers in the match 17 of KPL 2019 at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore. In the four matches so far, two of Mysuru’s games were washed out due to rain, while in the other two matches, their batting suffered a failure leading to a disappointment. With just two games left in the tournament, they still have an outside chance of making it into the top four.

On the other side, Hubli Tigers are on the verge of consolidating a top-four spot as well. While they are placed third at the moment, they still need at least one more victory to secure their spot in the standings. Thus, they are expected to go hard at the Warriors.

TOSS – The toss between Mysuru Warriors and Hubli Tigers will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – K Pawan

Batters – Mohammad Taha, D Nischal, K Siddharth (c)

All-Rounders – V Kumar, P Dubey (vc), J Suchith, A Joshi

Bowlers – Mitrakanth Yadav, V Patil, V Vijaykumar.

My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Taha, Dega Nischal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (C), Vinay Kumar, Praveen Dubey (vc), Jagadeesha Suchith, Aniruddha Joshi, KN Pawan, Mitrakanth Yadav, Vidyadhar Patil, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

MW vs HT Probable Playing XIs —

Mysuru Warriors: Dega Nischal, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manjesh Reddy, Amit Verma (C), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shoaib Manager, P Ventakesh Murthy, Vinay Sagar (wk), Devaiah KS, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Shishir Bhavane, Pawan KB, KL Srijith, Praveen Dubey, R Vinay Kumar (C), David Mathias, Aditya Somanna, Mithrakanth Yadav, Vidyadhar Patil

SQUADS —

Hubli Tigers (From): Mohammed Taha, M Vishwanathan (wk), Luvnith Sisodia, Shishir Bhavane, KL Shrijith, Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, David Mathias, Mitrakanth Yadav, Vidyadhar Patil, KB Pawan, Mahesh Patel, Abilash Shetty, Shivil Koushik, Suraj Seshadri, Parikshith Shetty, Dheeraj Shashidhar.

Mysuru Warriors (From): Dega Nischal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Amit Verma (C), Manjesh Reddy, Shoaib Manager, Aniruddha Joshi, Vinay Sagar (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Venkatesh Muralidhara, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Devaiah, LR Chethan, Kushal Wadhwani, Saurabh Yadav, Sankalp Shettennavar, Ram Sarikh Yadav, BU Shivkumar, Kishan S Bedare, Jayesh Babu, Utham Aiyappa.

