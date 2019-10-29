Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Namibia vs Oman Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Playoff Match 2 NAM vs OMN at Dubai: In the second playoff match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Namibia will take on Oman at the Dubai Cricket International Stadium on Tuesday. After entering into the tournament as favourites on current form, Namibia didn’t get off to a good start as they lost their matches against Netherland and Papua New Guinea respectively. However, they bounced back in some style to register four straight wins and finished at the third spot in Group A to keep their T20 World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Oman finished at the second position in Group B. They won four of their first five games but lost to Jersey by 14 runs in the last league game of the tournament. This defeat hampered Oman’s chances of making a direct qualification into next year’s World T20. The winner of the playoff match between Oman and Namibia will get a direct ticket to Australia for the next year’s World Cup. The loser will get another chance when they face Hong Kong on Wednesday in the 4th playoff. The Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Namibia and Oman will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

My Dream11 Team

Gerhard Erasmus, Stephan Baard, Aqib Ilyas, Christi Viljoen (VC), JJ Smit, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), JP Kotze (WK), Jan Frylinck, Fayyaz Butt and Bilal Khan.

NAM vs OMN Probable Playing XIs

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Niko Davin, JP Kotze, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (WK), Christi Viljoen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Amir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Khurram Nawaz Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.

SQUADS

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Aamir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Khurram Nawaz, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Mehran Khan.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Niko Davin, JP Kotze, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Christi Viljoen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Zhivago Groenewald, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni, Pikky Ya France.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NAM Dream11 Team/ OMN Dream11 Team/ Namibia Dream11 Team/ Oman Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.