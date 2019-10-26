Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Namibia vs Singapore Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 37 NAM vs SIN at Dubai: In match no. 37 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, Namibia will take on Singapore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This will be the last league game for both the teams. Singapore have been more or less ruled out of the tournament after losing three matches out of five. They need a huge win versus in-form Namibia to stand any chance.

However, Namibia still have a great chance to make it to the top three of Group A. They are the in-form team in the competition and have defeated the likes of – Scotland, Bermuda and Kenya to stay alive in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. They will have to beat Singapore in order to qualify though and it is expected to be a thrilling encounter.n. The Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Namibia and Singapore at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

My Dream11 Team

J Frylinck (VC), A Dutta, S Chandramohan, N Param (C), J Smit, C Viljoen, T David, J Kotze (WK), B Scholtz, A Mahboob and V Baskaran.

NAM vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Niko Davin, JP Kotze, Zane Green (WK), Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Craig Williams, Christi Viljoen, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

Singapore: Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Rohan Rangarajan, Tim David, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh (WK), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (C), Avi Dixit/Aahan Gopinath Achar.

SQUADS

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Niko Davin, JP Kotze, Zane Green (WK), Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Craig Williams, Christi Viljoen, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni, Zhivago Groenewald, Pikky Ya France.

Singapore: Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Rohan Rangarajan, Tim David, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh (WK), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (C), Avi Dixit, Sidhant Singh, Selladore Vijayakumar, Aryaman Sunil, Aahan Gopinath Achar.

