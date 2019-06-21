Dream11 Team

Dream11 Prediction Netherlands vs Zimbabwe – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match NED vs ZIM in Deventer: Netherlands came on top to beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the first ODI on Wednesday. It was also the first time the European nation beat the team from Africa in international cricket in their three meetings. Riding on Brendan Taylor’s 71, Zimbabwe managed to reach 205. The wicket-keeper batsman was in prime touch but regular wickets at the other halted the run flow of his team.

The Netherlands reached the target with 25 balls to spare, as opener Max O’Dowd anchored the chase with an unbeaten 121-ball 87. He was part of three 40+ partnership during the chase.

Date: 21/06/2019

Time: 11:00 AM Local Time. 2:oo PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Het Schootsveld in Deventer.

My Dream11 Team

Brendon Taylor (C/WK), Ben Cooper, Peter Moor, Wesley Barresi, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Roelof van der Merwe (VC), Sikandar Raza, Pieter Seelaar, Donald Tiripano, Paul van Meekeren.

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Tobias Visée (WK), Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Pieter Seelaar (C), Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara.

Squad:

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Tobias Visée (WK), Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Pieter Seelaar (C), Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Scott Edwards.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ainsley Ndlovu.