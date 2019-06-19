Dream11 Team Prediction Netherlands vs Zimbabwe – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match NED vs ZIM in Deventer: Zimbabwe, who missed out the chance of being in the ICC World Cup 2019, is touring Netherlands for a 2-match ODI series and a 2-match T20I series. The team from Africa were in still in shock after they failed in the qualifiers for the mega event and their senior players opting to stay out of the subsequent series continued their dismay.

The team in recent times also suffered 13 consecutive ODI defeats which were started in the ICC World Cup qualification tournament. The revival of fate occurred after they whitewashed UAE in April, this year. The outing against the Netherland will see the senior players return in the form of Hamilton Masakadza and Brendan Taylor. The hosts, on the other hand, have graced their squad with some young names.

Date: 19/06/2019

Time: 11:00 AM Local Time. 2:oo PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Het Schootsveld in Deventer.

My Dream11 Team

Brendon Taylor (C/WK), Ben Cooper, Peter Moor, Wesley Barresi, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Roelof van der Merwe (VC), Sikandar Raza, Pieter Seelaar, Donald Tiripano, Paul van Meekeren.

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Tobias Visée (WK), Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Pieter Seelaar (C), Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara.

Squad:

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Tobias Visée (WK), Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Pieter Seelaar (C), Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Scott Edwards.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ainsley Ndlovu.