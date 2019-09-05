DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ND-W vs USA-W KSL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Netherlands Women vs United States Women 1st Playoff Semifinal, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 at Lochlands, Arbroath: The 1st play-off semi-final of the 2019 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier between Netherlands Women and United States of America (USA) Women will be played at the Lochlands in Arbroath. Despite not making a direct entry into the semifinals of the T20 tournament, Netherlands might not be too disappointed with their approach so far. They were thumped by Thailand in the first match but came back well against Ireland. They even stood in with a chance of winning before the inexperience middle-order failed to get the runs. Their clash against USA, the poorest performer of the tournament will be shoot-off the number five spot.

TOSS – The toss between Netherlands Women and United States Women will take place at 2 PM (IST)!

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Lochlands, Arbroath

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Sindhu Sriharsha, Babette de Leede

Batters – Miranda Veringmeier, Shebani Bhaskar, Erica Rendler

All-Rounders – Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers (C), Leonie Bennett

Bowlers – Samantha Ramautar, Lisa Ramjit, Iris Zwilling

My Dream11 Team

Sindhu Sriharsha, Babette de Leede, Miranda Veringmeier, Shebani Bhaskar, Erica Rendler (VC), Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers (C), Leonie Bennett, Samantha Ramautar, Lisa Ramjit and Iris Zwilling.

ND-W vs USA-W Probable Playing XIs —

Netherlands Women: Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers, Robine Rijke, Denise van Deventer, Miranda Veringmeier, Babette de Leede (WK), Juliët Post (C), Iris Zwilling, Leonie Bennett, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch.

USA Women: Sugetha Chandhrasekar, Erica Rendler, Nadia Gruny, Sindhu Sriharsha (C & WK), Shebani Bhaskar, Onika Wallerson, Samantha Ramautar, Sara Farooq, Lisa Ramjit, Uzma Iftikhar, Akshatha Rao.

SQUADS —

Netherlands Women (From): Sterre Kalis, Denise van Deventer, Babette de Leede (wk), Heather Siegers, Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Juliet Post (C), Iris Zwilling, Leonie Bennett, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Silver Siegers, Hannah Landheer.

United States Women (From): Erica Rendler, Nadia Gruny, Sindhu Sriharsha (wk/C), Shebani Bhaskar, Sugetha Chandhrasekar, Onika Wallerson, Uzma Iftikhar, Lisa Ramjit, Samantha Ramautar, Sara Farooq, Akshatha Rao, Geetika Kodali, Mahika Kandanala, Claudine Beckford

