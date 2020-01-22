Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand U19 vs Sri Lanka U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group A Match 15 NZ-U19 vs SL-U19 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein 1:30 PM IST January 22: New Zealand’s opening match of the ongoing world cup against Japan was washed out due to rain. New Zealand were going strong at 195/2 when rain interrupted the proceedings before the match was called off with both teams sharing a point each. On the other hand, Sri Lanka received a 90-run thrashing at the hands of defending champions India in their first game of the tournament. Both the teams will be aiming to register their first wins today.

Toss

1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

1:30 PM IST

NZ-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team

Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Ollie White (vice-captain), Kamil Mishara, Navod Paranavithana, Rhys Mariu, Ravindu Rasantha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Jesse Tashkoff, Amshi de Silva, Kristian Clarke, David Hancock

NZ-U19 vs SL-U19 Squads

New Zealand U19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff (captain), Simon Keene, Ben Pomare (wk), Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, David Hancock, Hayden Dickson, Quinn Sunde, Nicholas Lidstone, William O’Rourke

Sri Lanka U19: Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara (wk), Ravindu Rasantha, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Mohammed Shamaaz, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Chamindu Wijesinghe

