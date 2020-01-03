Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Prediction, Quadrangular U19 Series in South Africa 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Youth ODI Match NZ-Y vs ZIM-Y: In the Under-19 quadrangular series, teams from India, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and host South Africa are participating in the build up to the world cup later this month. A total of six matches will be played. The top two teams compete in the final while the third and fourth-placed sides will vie for the third spot. The series runs from January 3 to January 9. All the matches will be played in Durban at the Kingsmead and Chatsworth Stadium.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand U19 and Zimbabwe U19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Chatsworth Stadium, Durban

NZ-Y vs ZIM-Y My Dream11 Team

Fergus Lellman (captain), Milton Shumba (vice-captain), Ben Pomare, Rhys Mariu, Gareth Chirawu, Adithya Ashok, Jesse Tashkoff, Wesley Madhevere, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Privilege Chesa

NZ-Y vs ZIM-Y Squads

New Zealand U19: Fergus Lellman, Rhys Mariu, Ben Pomare (wk), Quinn Sunde, Jesse Tashkoff (captain), Ollie White, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Nicholas Lidstone, William O’Rourke, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall

Zimbabwe U19: Dion Myers (captain), Dane Schadendorf, Dylan Grant, Brandon James (wk), Privilege Chesa, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Taurayi Tugwete

