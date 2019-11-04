Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NZ vs ENG at Nelson: After a win apiece in the first two matches of the series, New Zealand and England will once again square off against each other in the third match at Nelson’s Saxton Oval on Tuesday. The match will take place on November 5 and the live-action starts at 6.30 AM IST. England, who have handed four players their T20I debuts already and have an inexperienced squad for this tour, won the first game as James Vince’s half-century led them to a seven-wicket win.

In the second T20I, New Zealand’s total of 176/8 proved enough for the visitors in Wellington. All-rounder Mitchell Santner claimed three wickets, for the second consecutive match in this series, as the Black Caps bowled England our for 155.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand and England will take place at 6 AM (IST).

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

My Dream11 Team

Tim Seifert, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro (C), Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Lockie Ferguson (VC), and Tim Southee.

NZ vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

England: Jonny Bairstow/Tom Banton/Dawid Malan (two of the three), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (wk), Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Patrick Brown.

SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (wk), Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Patrick Brown, Tom Banton, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Curran.

