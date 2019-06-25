DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team NZ vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup New Zealand vs Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham: Pakistan, after defeating South Africa in their last match, have given themselves a huge chance to qualify for the semi-finals. After giving an impetus to their shaky campaign the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side would not want to get back on the losing track as a defeat would potentially shatter their hopes of getting a semi-final berth.

New Zealand have been the most balanced unit and have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Another victory seems highly probable given the inconsistency of Pakistan. Also from their point of view, another victory would confirm a semi-final spot for the Kane Williamson-led side.

Date: June 26, Saturday.

TOSS – The team winning the toss would like to bat first.

Time: 3.00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Batting: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Haris Sohail should be the ideal contenders for the batting slots.

Bowling: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Mohammad Amir can be the pacers, while Shadab Khan can be handed the responsibility of spinning duties.

All-rounder: For his batting ability and role as a spinner, Mohammad Hafeez should be the ideal contender.

Wicket-Keeping: Tom Latham should be picked just because of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s poor batting skill slowness behind the wickets.

My Dream XI Team

Kane Williamson (C), Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Tom Latham (WK), Shadab Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Mohammad Amir.

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Imad Wasim/Asif Ali, Wahaz Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi/Mohammad Hasnain

SQUADS

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.

