Nigeria U19 vs Pakistan U19: Quadrangular U19 Series Final NIG-U19 vs PK-U19 at Hammanskraal 1:30 PM IST January 11

Toss at 1:00 PM IST – Match begins at 1:30 PM IST

NIG-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Haider Ali (captain), Peter Aho (vice-captain), Olayinka Olaleye, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Fahad Munir, Isaac Danladi, Sylvester Okpe, Mohameed Taiwo, Amir Ali, Abbas Afridi

NIG-U19 vs PK-U19 Squads

Nigeria Under-19: Sylvester Okpe (captain), Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Mohameed Taiwo, Shehu Audu, Oche Boniface, Isaac Danladi, Miracle Akhigbe, Miracle Ikaige, Akhere Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Samuel Mba, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh.

Pakistan Under-19: Rohail Nazir (captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Amir Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Amir Khan, Tahir Hussain.

