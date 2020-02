Dream11 Team Prediction

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Northern Knights vs Auckland Match 25 at Cobham Oval (New) in Whangarei 3:30 AM IST:

TOSS – The toss between Northern Knights and Auckland will take place at 3.00 AM (IST).

Time: 3.30 AM IST.

Venue: Cobham Oval (New) in Whangarei

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ben Horne, BJ Watling

Batters –Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper (C), Colin Munro (VC), Dean Brownlie

All-Rounders –Sean Solia, Anton Devcich

Bowlers – Ben Lister, Matthew McEwan, Anurag Verma

AUK vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Auckland:

Jeet Raval, Colin Munro, Will O’Donnell, Craig Cachopa (C), Finn Allen, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne (WK), Matthew McEwan, Sean Solia, Louis Delport, Ben Lister

Northern Knights

Anton Devcich, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter (C), BJ Watling, Peter Bocock (WK), Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma.

AUK vs NK SQUADS

Auckland:

Jeet Raval, Will O’Donnell, Craig Cachopa (C), Finn Allen, Kyle Jamieson, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne (WK), Matthew McEwan, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Ryan Harrison

Northern Knights

Anton Devcich, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter (C), Peter Bocock (WK), Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma, Neil Wagner, Joe Walker, BJ Watling

