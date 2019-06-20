DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team NOR vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial ODI 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Northamptonshire vs Australia A at County Ground, Northampton: Tour of Australia A team will commence on Thursday when they clash Northamptonshire in the first of the 5-match unofficial series. The guest team will play five different County sides in this One-Day series. It will be followed by a 2-match unofficial Test series against Sussex and England Lions respectively. The Australia A squad for the One-Dayers features some big names that were left out of the World Cup. Travis Head will be the torch bearer the Aussie side during this series. Some great talents like Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Handscomb will be the highlights of the game.

TOSS – The toss between Northamptonshire and Australia A will take place at 5.00 PM (IST)

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Average first innings score: 312 (Last 5 List A matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 3, Lost – 2

My Dream XI Team

Kurtis Patterson, Alex Wakely (VC), Rob Keogh, Peter Handscomb, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Joshua Cobb, Mitch Marsh (C), Travis Head, James Pattinson, Nathan Buck, Josh Hazlewood

Probable Playing XIs —

Northamptonshire: Richard Levi, Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk), Joshua Cobb, Alex Wakely (C), Adam Rossington, Rob Newton, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Blessing Muzarabani.

(Note: Northamptonshire haven’t revealed their squad yet. This is expected XI based on their One-Day Cup team)

Australia A: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Travis Head (C), Peter Handscomb, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, James Pattinson, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye.

SQUADS —

Australia A: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Travis Head (C), Peter Handscomb, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, James Pattinson, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Will Pucovski, Michael Neser.

