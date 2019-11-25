Dream11 Team Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Knights vs Central Districts The Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips NK vs CD Match 7 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln: In match number 7 of The Ford Trophy 2019-20, bottom-placed Northern Knights will take on Central Districts at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. Knights will look to produce a better performance as they have failed to conjure up any points so far. So far they have played two games in the tournament and lost both the encounters. In their first match, NK lost to Otago by 28 runs and in the second match, they lost to Canterbury by 84 runs.

On the other hand, Central Districts takes the second-place from the bottom place in the points table with two points in their kitty. They have two matches so far, losing one while the other game was abandoned due to rain. They are yet to win the first match of the tournament. Their first match was against the team Canterbury in which they well scored 349 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Unfortunately it was ended in no result due to the interference of rain when the opponent team started chasing the target. In the next match, they lost to Auckland by a big margin of 100 runs.

The Ford Trophy 2019-20 will be the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It will be the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is scheduled to take place between November 2019 and February 2020.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Knights and Central Districts will take place at 3:00 AM IST.

Time: 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

My Dream11 Team

Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce (VC), HR Cooper, Ben Smith, Willem Ludick, George Worker, , Brett Hampton, Z Gibson, S Rance, B Randell and Anurag Verma.

NK vs CD Probable XIs

Northern Districts: Tim Seifert (WK), Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter (C), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Zak Gibson.

Central Districts: Dane Cleaver, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Josh Clarkson, Raymond Toole, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick/Kieran Noema-Barnett.

SQUADS

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter (C), Daryl Mitchell, HR Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Brett Randell, James Baker, Bharat Popli, Joe Walker and Peter Bocock.

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Ryan Watson, Jayden Lennox and BD Schmulian.

