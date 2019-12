Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Spirit Women vs Central Hinds Women: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 Super Smash Women 2019-20 Match 4 NS-W vs CH-W at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2:30 AM IST December 15: NS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, Northern Spirit Women vs Central Hinds Women: Between Northern Spirit Women vs Central Hinds Women. Also Check Central Hinds Women Dream 11 Team Player List, Northern Spirit Women Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 2:00 AM IST – Match begins at 2:30 AM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Jess Watkin, Kate Anderson, Rosemary Mair

Your top picks from the game should include Katie Gurrey, Jess Watkin, Bernadine Bezuidenhout ,Carolyn Esterhuizen

NS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (VC), Natalie Dodd, Katie Gurrey, Emily Cunningham, Kerry Tomlinson, Jess Watkin (C), Kate Anderson, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Eimear Richardson

NS-W vs CH-W Probable XI

Northern Spirit: Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo Van Deventer, Kerry Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Rosemary Mair, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson/Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Kate Baxter.

NS-W vs CH-W Squads

Central Districts Hinds: Kate Baxter, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Monique Rees, Kerry Tomlinson, Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd (Wk), Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair, Anlo Van Deventer.

Northern Spirit: FL Davis, Kate Anderson, B Bezuidenhout, C Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Eimear Richardson, C Sarsfield.

