Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Spirit Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 20 NS-W vs WB-W T20 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 08:30 AM IST January 1:

Northern Spirit lost their last match against Otago Sparks by 10 runs. They have won 2 out of their 5 matches which puts them on the 5th spot in the points table. Wellington Blaze on the other hand, won their last match against Auckland Hearts by 6 wickets. They have won 6 out of their 6 matches which puts them on top of the points table.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Spirit Women vs Wellington Blaze Women will take place at 8.00 AM (IST) on January 1.

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – R Priest

Batswomen – K Gurrey, B Halliday, M Green

All-Rounders – K Anderson, F Leydon-D, S Devine (captain), A Kerr (vice-captain)

Bowlers – L Kasperek, D Doughty, L Heaps

NS-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Spirit Women: K Anderson, B Bezuidenhout, C Esterhuizen, K Gurrey, B Halliday, F Leydon-Davies, L Mulivai, E Richardson, C Sarsfield, CA Gurrey, OR Labb

Wellington Blaze Women: Rachel Priest (wicketkeeper), Sophie Devine (captain), Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty

NS-W vs WB-W SQUADS:

Northern Spirit: Katie Gurrey, Felicity Leydon-Davis (C), Kate Anderson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Brooke Halliday, Lucy Boucher, Lauren Heaps, Lily Mulivai, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Wellington Blaze Women: Rachel Priest (wicketkeeper), Sophie Devine (captain), Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Northern Spirit Women Dream11 Team/ Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Team/ NS-W Dream11 Team/ WB-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.