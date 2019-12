Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 17 OS-W vs CM-W T20 at Molyneux Park, Alexandra 05:10 AM IST December 30: Also check Otago Sparks Women Dream11, Canterbury Magicians Women Dream11 team.

TOSS – The toss between Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women will take place at 4.30 AM (IST) on December 30.

Time: 5.00 AM IST.

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra

My Dream11 Team

Katey Martin, Kirsty Nation, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Bella James, Frankie Mackay (vice-captain), Hayley Jensen, Jacinta Savage, Suzie Bates (captain), Gabby Sullivan, Amanda Wellington, Hannah Darlington

OS-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Otago Sparks (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (C & WK), Hayley Jensen, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hannah Darlington, Bella James, Sophie Gray, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

Canterbury Magicians (Playing XI): Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Nat Cox, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Jacinta Savage, Laura Hughes (WK), Gabby Sullivan, Ella Chandler, Missy Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Jess Simmons

OS-W vs CM-W SQUADS:

Otago Sparks Women: Suzie Bates, Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (C & WK), Hayley Jensen, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hannah Darlington, Bella James, Sophie Gray, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw.

Canterbury Magicians Women: Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Nat Cox, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Jacinta Savage, Laura Hughes (WK), Gabby Sullivan, Ella Chandler, Missy Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Jess Simmons.

