Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Spirit Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 16 OS-W vs NS-W T20 at Molyneux Park, Alexandra 05:10 AM IST December 29:

Otago Sparks are fifth on the points table. They have won just one game, while losing four games in all. Katey Martin scored 32 runs in the previous game for Otago while Bella James scored 21 runs. It remains to be seem which team grabs the early momentum.

TOSS – The toss between Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Spirit Women will take place at 4.40 AM (IST) on December 29.

Time: 5.10 AM IST.

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batswomen: Millie Cowan, Bella James, Felicity Leydon-Davis (vice-captain), Kate Anderson

All-rounders: Suzie Bates (captaim), Eimar Richardson

Bowlers: Hannah Darlington, Lauren Heaps, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Black

OS-W vs NS-W Probable Playing XIs

Otago Sparks Women: Katey Martin(c/wk), Suzie Bates, Emma Black, Ella Brown, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Gray, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Oldershaw

Northern Spirit Women: Felicity Leydon Davis (C), kate Anderson, Emma Richardson, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Lobb, Katie Gurrey, Bernadine Bezudienhout (wk), Lily Mulivia, Leah Heaps, Charllotte Sarsfield, Carolyn Esterhuizen

OS-W vs NS-W SQUADS

Otago Sparks Women: Suzie Bates (c), Millie Cowan, Ella Brown, Sophie Oldershaw, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Gray, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Eden Carson, Bella James, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Emma Black

Northern Spirit Women: Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Eimar Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Kate Anderson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen

