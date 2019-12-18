Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago vs Auckland Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match OTG vs AUK of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Wellington: Auckland and Otago will square off for the second time in the ongoing Super Smash 2019-20 in New Zealand. Otago had emerged victorious in the previous face-off as they had successfully defended 210 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Otago went on to win comfortably against the Northern Knights as well and are coming into this game with some confidence. Auckland side, on the other hand, lost to Otago in their season opener and their previous encounter against Canterbury was washed out.

TOSS – The toss between Otago and Auckland will take place at 7:50 AM IST on December 19.

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips

Batters – Martin Guptill (captain), Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford (vice-captain), Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly

All-Rounders – Corey Anderson, Sean Solia

Bowlers – William Somerville, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae

OTG vs AUK Probable Playing XIs

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (captain), Max Chu (wicketkeeper), Michael Rae

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (captain), Corey Anderson, Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, William Somerville, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ben Lister

OTG vs AUK SQUADS

Otago Squad: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Nathan G Smith, Jacob Duffy(c), Max Chu(w), Michael Rae, Dale Phillips

Auckland Squad: Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Corey Anderson, Craig Cachopa(c), Glenn Phillips(w), Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, William Somerville, Sean Solia, Ben Lister, Robert ODonnell

