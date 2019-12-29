Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago vs Canterbury Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 15 OTG vs CTB of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Alexandra: In the match no. 15 of Super Smash 2019-20, Canterbury will take on Otago at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra on Monday. Ranked at the fifth spot in the T20 extravaganza, Canterbury got off to a poor start in the season with a defeat. However, they brought their campaign back on track with a win in their previous game against Central Districts by 30 runs. They will be more than eager to continue their winning momentum and replicate the same performance in the upcoming match against Otago. A lot will rest on the shoulders of Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle and Stephen Murdoch, who will be having the responsibility score big runs. On the other hand, Canterbury’s bowling unit has been in top-notch form.

Meanwhile, Otago are currently leading the points table with 14 points from five matches. Their players are performing well in every department of the game. Apart from in-form Hamish Rutherford, Anton Devcich and Dean Brownlie have also given some valuable contribution for the Volts. However, the bowling unit still needs to buck up, who are finding it difficult to restrict the opponents to a low score.

TOSS – The toss between Otago and Canterbury will take place at 8 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher

Batters – Jack Boyle, Neil Broom (C), Hamish Rutherford (VC), Nick Kelly

All-Rounders – Cole McConchie, Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft

Bowlers – Nathan G Smith, Will Williams, Blake Coburn

OTG vs CTB Probable Playing XIs

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Max Chu (wk), Michael Rae.

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (C), Cam Fletcher (wk), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall.

OTG vs CTB SQUADS

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy(C), Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Dale Phillips.

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie(c), Cam Fletcher(w), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey.

