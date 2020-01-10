Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago vs Central Districts Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 27 OTG vs CD of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Dunedin: In the match no. 19 of Super Smash 2019-20, Central Districts will take on Otago at the University Oval in Dunedin. Central Districts got off to a great start with two back to back wins in the ongoing T20 extravaganza. However, they lost the plot as they succumbed to three consecutive loses and now they would be eager to win their next game against Otago. On the other hand, Otago will look to continue with their winning streak and consolidate their position in the points table.

TOSS – The toss between Central Districts and Otago at 8.40 AM (IST).

Time: 7.50 AM IST on January 11

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

My Dream11 Team

Dane Cleaver, Neil Broom, Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly (VC), George Worker (C), Anaru Kitchen, Willem Ludic, Michael Rippon, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

OTG vs CD Probable Playing XIs

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Max Chu (wk), Michael Rae.

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler/ Ryan Watson

OTG vs CD SQUADS

Otago: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Max Chu (wk), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Bacon.

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel, Ben Wheeler.

