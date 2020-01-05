Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago vs Wellington Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today's Match 23 OTG vs WEL of Men's Super Smash 2019-20 in Dunedin:

This is the top-of-the-table clash. Wellington, with five victories from seven matches are at the top of the standings followed by Otago who have four victories from seven matches.

TOSS – The toss between Otago and Wellington at 8:00 AM (IST).

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin



OTG vs WEL My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Neil Broom (captain), Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Hamish Bennett, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae (vice-captain)

OTG vs WEL SQUADS

Wellington: Michael Bracewell (captain), Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband

Otago: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Nathan Smith, Anaru Kitchen, Micheal Rippon, Jacob Duffy (captain), Josh Finnie, Max Chu (wk), Michael Rae, Dale Phillips

