OTG vs NK: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 Ford Trophy 2020 Match 24 Otago vs Northern Knights at University Oval in Dunedin 3:30 AM IST February 2:

TOSS – The toss between Otago vs Northern Knights will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval in Dunedin

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mitch Renwick

Batters –Nick Kelly (VC), Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper (C), Joe Carter, Neil Broom

All-Rounders –Dean Foxcroft, Anton Devcich

Bowlers – Nathan Smith, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma

Probable Playing XIs

Otago:

Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (WK), Cam Hawkins, Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan Smith, Anaru Kitchen (C), Michael Rippon, Josh Finnie, Matt Bacon, Dale Phillips.

Northern Knights

Anton Devcich, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter (C), Peter Bocock (WK), Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma, Sandeep Patel, Joe Walker

SQUADS

Otago:

Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (WK), Cam Hawkins, Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan Smith, Anaru Kitchen (C), Michael Rippon, Josh Finnie, Matt Bacon, Dale Phillips, Angus Mckenzie

Northern Knights

Anton Devcich, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter (C), Peter Bocock (WK), Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma, Sandeep Patel, Joe Walker, BJ Watling

