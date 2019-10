Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Pakistan Emerging Women vs Bangladesh Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match No. 4, ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, 2019 PKW-E vs BDW-E at Colombo: In the match no. 4 of ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2019, Pakistan will square off against Bangladesh after the opening day of the tournament was washed out. Pakistan team is led by Rameen Shamim, however, the experience of Nashra Sandhu will play a crucial role for the young team. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team boast off a good mixture of international players and the uncapped ones. But they will be low on confidence after facing a big defeat at home versus India earlier this month. The washout against India on Tuesday did help Bangladesh to get a point out of nowhere.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Emerging Women vs Bangladesh Emerging Women will take place at 09.00 AM (IST).

Time: 09.30 AM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa International Stadium, Colombo.

My Dream11 Team

Shamima Sultana (WK), Javeria Khan (VC), Nahida Khan, Fargana Haque, R Ahmed (C), Nida Dar, Sana Mir, F Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin.

PKW-E vs BDW-E Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Emerging Women: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Rauf, Hafsa Khalid, Fatima Sana Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Najiha Alvi (WK), Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim (C), Syeda Aroob Shah.

Bangladesh Emerging Women: Murshida Khatun, Shaila Sharmin (C), Nuzhat Tumpa (WK), Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Suraya Azmim, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Mumta Hena Hasnat, Nahida Akter, Islam Trisna.

SQUADS

Bangladesh Women Emerging (From): Shaila Sharmin (Captain), Nuzhat Tasnia, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Mosammat Ritu Moni, Ishma Tanjim, Rubya Haider Jhilik, Nahida Akter, Suraya Azim, Puja Chakrabortty, Rabeya, Mumta Hena Hasnat, Mosammat Fariha, Islam Trisna, Sumaiya Akter.

Pakistan Women Emerging (From): Noren Yaqoob, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rameen Shamim (Captain), Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana Khan, Hafsa Khalid, Huraina Sajid Javeria Rauf, Waheeda Akhter.

