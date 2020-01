PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match PK-U19 vs SL-U19 in Pretoria at 1:30 PM IST January 14: PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Warm-up match, Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19: Between Pakistan U19 and Sri Lanka U19. Also Check Pakistan U19 Dream 11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka U19 Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Ahead of the tournament proper that gets underway from January 17, each participating team will play two warm-up matches in the space of three days.

Toss at 1:00 PM IST – Match begins at 1:30 PM IST

PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Haider Ali (captain), Navod Paranavithana (vice-captain), Mohammed Shamaaz, Nipun Dananjaya, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Qasim Akram, Tahir Hussain, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Abbas Afridi, Aamir Ali, Amshi de Silva

PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Squads

Sri Lanka U19: Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Sonal Dinusha, Ashian Daniel, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Kamil Mishara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Navod Paranavithana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindu Rasantha, Mohammed Shamaaz (wk), Amshi de Silva, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamindu Wijesinghe.

Pakistan U19: Rohail Nazir (captain), Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Amir Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Wasim.

