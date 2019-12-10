Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips PAK vs SL 1st Test Match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 10:30 AM IST: Test cricket returns to Pakistan 10 years after the terror attack of 2009 on Sri Lankan team. Incidentally, it’s a Sri Lankan team that will set the ball rolling in the country that has been playing majority of its ‘home’ Tests in the middle-east. Sri Lankan team, led by Dimuth Karunaratne arrived in Pakistan amidst warm welcome and tight security. 120 World Test Championship points are on offer in the two-match series. Pakistan are yet to open their account having suffered a 0-2 drubbing at the hands of Australia. Sri Lanka have 60 point with one win and a defeat from two matches and are currently fourth in the standings.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at 10:00 AM (IST) on December 11.

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs SL My Dream11 Team

Azhar Ali (captain), Yasir Shah (vice-captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Mohammad Abbas

SQUADS

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Fawad Alam, Imran Khan, Usman Shinwari, Kashif Bhatti, Abid Ali, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

