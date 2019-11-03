Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction ODI Series 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd ODI Match PK-W vs BD-W at Lahore: After annihilating Bangladesh Women in the three-match T20I series, Pakistan Women began the ODIs on a positive note as the spinners helped the hosts defend 215 in Lahore to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match rubber. With an aim to avoid a complete whitewash, Bangladesh women will take on the dominating Pakistan side in the second and final ODI of the tour.

In the first ODI, opener Nahida Khan scored a well-composed fifty and vital contributions from the middle order helped Pakistan to 215 before the Jahanara Alam-led Bangladesh’s bowling department shot them out in the penultimate over. However, the visitors’ batting wasn’t able to match up as they fell 29 short of the target despite Nigar Sultana’s fifty and Salma Khatun’s almost anti-climatic cameo towards the fag end.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women will take place at 10 AM (IST).

Time: 10.30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

My Dream11 Team

Nigar Sultana, Bismah Maroof (C), Nahida Khan, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed (VC), Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Diana Baig, Sana Mir

PK-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (C), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Sana Mir, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu/Sadia Iqbal.

Bangladesh Women: Sanjida Islam, Sharmin Sultana/Ayasha Rahman, Shamima Sultana (WK), Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed (C), Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Panna Ghosh, Khadija Tul Kubra.

SQUADS

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sanjida Islam, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed (C), Nigar Sultana (wk), Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ayasha Rahman, Khadija Tul Kubra, Lata Mondal, Sharmin Sultana, Shamima Sultana, Shanjida Akter.

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (C), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah.

