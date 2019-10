Dream11 Prediction

Team Prediction Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd T20I, Bangladesh Women Tour of Pakistan – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match PK-W vs BD-W at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 10:30 AM IST:

After clinching the three-match T20I series by winning the first two games, hosts Pakistan are the favourites going into the last and final game. The hosts won the first game by 14 runs and the crucial 2nd T20I by 15 runs. Eyes would be on Rumana Ahmed, who scored the fastest international fifty for Bangladesh during the first match. The visitors will hope for a big performance from her.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I is at 10:00 AM (IST).

Time: 10.30 AM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Sidra Nawaz

Batters – Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (C), Sanjida Islam, Lata Mondal

All-Rounders – Jahanara Alam (VC), Rumana Ahmed, Javeria Khan

Bowlers – Salma Khatun, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin

My Dream11 Team

Sidra Nawaz, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (C), Sanjida Islam, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam (VC), Rumana Ahmed, Javeria Khan, Salma Khatun, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin

BD-W vs PK-W Probable XI

Pakistan Women: Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (C), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Sana Mir, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin.

Bangladesh Women: Ayasha Rahman, Shamima Sultana (WK), Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun (C), Lata Mondal, Khadija Tul Kubra, Panna Ghosh.

BD-W vs PK-W Squads

PAKISTAN WOMEN: Sana Mir, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Diana Baig, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir

BANGLADESH WOMEN: Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Khadija Tul Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Sharmin Akhter, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Nigar Sultana, Salma Khatun (c), Sharmin Sultana, Shamima Sultana (wk)

