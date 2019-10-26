Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Papua New Guinea vs Kenya Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 38 PNG vs KEN at Dubai: In match no. 38 of ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, Papua New Guinea will square off against Kenya at the Dubai International cricket stadium. Papua New Guinea have emerged as the true dark horses of ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 as they have surprised everyone by playing a positive brand of cricket right throughout the tournament. With four wins out of four matches, PNG have successfully captured the imagination of cricket fans and experts all around the globe. Their top-order batting appear solid and are one of the major reasons behind PNG’s success. Assad Vala, Tony Ura, Charles Amini have taken responsibility of batting duties and has done wonders for PNG. In bowling, Damien Ravu, Norman Vanua and Nosaina Pokana have chipped in with crucial wickets to didn’t allow the opposition get any grip on the contest.

Meanwhile, with 2 wins in five matches, Kenya are lying in the lower half of the Group A standings. They need to register a win verus PNG to keep their chances for playoffs alive. After winning the game against Singapore, they fluffed a chance to win against Namibia which makes this game very much important for them. Much Depends upon Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim, Aman Gandhi.The Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Papua New Guinea vs Kenya will take place at 11 AM (IST).

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

My Dream11 Team

Sese Bau (VC), Lega Siaka, Dhiren Gondaria, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Collins Obuya (C), Shem Ngoche, Irfan Karim (WK), Norman Vanua, N Pokana and L Ndandason.

PNG vs KEN Probable Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana.

Kenya: Irfan Karim (WK), Aman Gandhi, Dhiren Gondaria, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche (C), Nelson Odiambho, Sachin Bhudia, Jasraj Kundi, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno.

SQUADS

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, John Reva, Simon Atai, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper.

Kenya: Irfan Karim (wk), Aman Gandhi, Dhiren Gondaria, Jasraj Kundi, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche (C), Nelson Odhiambo, Sachin Bhudia, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno, Emmanuel Bundi, Rushab Patel, Pushpak Kerai, Alex Obanda.

