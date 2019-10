Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match No. 10 PNG vs NAM at Dubai: In the match no. 10 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifer 2019, Papua New Guinea will take on Namibia in an exciting clash at the ICC Academy in Dubai. With both teams looking well balanced on paper, a close encounter will be expected to kickstart proceedings on a Super Sunday. PNG and Namibia would be aiming for nothing less than a win in the encounter. Owing to their power-packed batting unit, Namibia hold a little advantage over their counterparts. The likes of JP Kotze and Craig Williams are capable of scoring at high strike-rates which gives Namibia an edge in the match versus PNG.

Meanwhile, PNG put on a bowling masterclass against Bermuda as Norman Vanua picked three wickets. With momentum on their side, Assad Vala and co would ideally fancy their chances as well on a slightly slower track in Dubai.

TOSS – The toss between Papua New Guinea and Namibia will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – JP Kotze

Batsmen – Jan Frylinck, Tony Ura, Sese Bau

All-Rounders – Gerhard Erasmus, Assad Vala, JJ Smit, Craig Williams

Bowlers – Nosiana Pokana, Norman Vanua, Helao Nafidi Ya-France

My Dream11 Team

Jan Frylinck, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Gerhard Erasmus, Assad Vala, JJ Smit (C), Craig Williams, JP Kotze (VC/WK), Nosiana Pokana, Norman Vanua and Helao Nafidi Ya-France.

PNG vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

PNG: Assad Vala (C), Tony Ura, Laga Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Riley Hekure, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Jason Kila, Norman Vanua, Damien Ravu, Nosiana Pokana.

Namibia: Niko Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JP Kotze, Craig Williams, Jan Frylinck, Christi Viljoen, Zane Green (WK), Bernard Scholtz, Helao Nafidi Ya-France, Zhivago Groenewald, JJ Smit.

SQUADS–

Namibia: Niko Davin, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Christi Viljoen, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zhivago Groenewald, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Tangeni Lungameni, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Riley Hekure, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Jason Kila, Norman Vanua, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper, Hiri Hiri, John Reva, Simon Atai.

