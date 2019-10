Dream11 Prediction

Team Prediction Papua New Guinea vs Singapore: Captain and Vice-Captain For Today ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Between PNG vs SIN at Abu Dhabi 11:30 AM IST October 25:

It would be a stiff contest when Papua New Guinea lock horns with Singapore in Match no 31 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup qualifier on Friday at 11:30 AM IST. Singapore have played four matches thus far and have won three, whereas Papua New Guinea has played three and won two. Eyes would be on Surendran Chandramohan of Singapore, who scored 40 runs off 30 balls with the brilliant strike rate of 133.33 in the last match.

TOSS – The toss between Papua New Guinea vs Singapore will take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: WACA Ground in Perth.

PNG vs SIN My Dream11 Team

M Singh (vice-captain), Tony Ura, N Param, S Chandramohan, Asad Vala (captain), C Amini, Tim David, Siddhant Singh, N Pokana, N Vanua, A Hamboob

PNG vs SIN Probable XI

Papua New Guinea (Probable XI): Jason Kila, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Damien Ravu, Assad Vala (captain), Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wicketkeeper), Nosaina Pokana

Singapore (Probable XI): Janak Prakash, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Sidhant Singh, Tim David, Amjad Mahboob (captain), Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Manpreet Singh (wicketkeeper), Vinoth Baskaran, Surendran Chandramohan, Navin Param

SQUADS:

Papua New Guinea Squad: Assad Vala (captain), Charles Amini, Simon Atai, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, John Reva, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Tony Ura

Singapore Squad: Amjad Mahboob (captain), Vinoth Baskaran, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Avi Dixit, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Anantha Krishna, Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh (wicketkeeper), Sidhant Singh, Aryaman Sunil, Selladore Vijayakumar

