Dream11 Team PNG-W vs USA-W KSL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Papua New Guinea Women vs United States Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 at Lochlands, Arbroath: The last league game of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played between Papua New Guinea (PNG) Women and United States of America (USA) Women at the Lochlands in Arbroath. Papua New Guinea went down by 6-run margin during the reserve day match against the Bangladesh Women on Monday. This defeat came after they created a bit of havoc by beating the hosts Scotland in their first match. The result of that game will continue to create an impact on the Group A. All PNG need here is to win by a fair margin against the United States of America in the last group match. Meanwhile, despite two big losses, the USA still has an outside chance for a semifinal. However, for that to happen, they require a 50-run win over the PNG team and hope for a similar win for the Bangladesh team against Scotland.

TOSS – The toss between Papua New Guinea Women vs United States Women will take place at 6 PM (IST)!

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Lochlands, Arbroath

Wicket-keeper – Sindhu Sriharsha, Brenda Tau

Batters – Sugetha Chandrasekar, Naoani Vare, Konio Oala

All-Rounders – Nadia Gruny, Sibona Jimmy (C)

Bowlers – Samantha Ramautar, Akshatha Rao, Ravina Oa, Natasha Ambo

My Dream11 Team

Sindhu Sriharsha (vc), Brenda Tau, Sugetha Chandrasekar, Naoani Vare, Konio Oala, Nadia Gruny, Sibona Jimmy (C), Samantha Ramautar, Akshatha Rao, Ravina Oa and Natasha Ambo.

PNG-W vs USA-W Probable Playing XIs —

Papua New Guinea Women: Naoani Vare, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau (wk), Tanya Ruma, Konio Oala, Kaia Arua (c), Ravina Oa, Very Frank, Vicky Araa, Mairi Tom, Natasha Ambo

USA Women: Erica Rendler, Sugetha Chandhrasekar, Sindhu Sriharsha, Shebani Bhaskar, Lisa Ramjit, Nadia Gruny, Onika Wallerson, Sara Farooq, Akshatha Rao, Claudine Beckford, Uzma Iftikhar

SQUADS —

Papua New Guinea Women (From): Sibona Jimmy, Naoani Vare, Konio Oala, Brenda Tau(w), Tanya Ruma, Veru Kila Frank, Ravini Oa, Kaia Arua(c), Natasha Ambo, Vicky Araa, Mairi Tom, Gari Buruka, Nerela Ila, Isabel Toua.

USA Women (From): Erica Rendler, Nadia Gruny, Sindhu Sriharsha(w/c), Shebani Bhaskar, Sugetha Chandhrasekar, Onika Wallerson, Lisa Ramjit, Samantha Ramautar, Akshatha Rao, Claudine Beckford, Sara Farooq, Uzma Iftikhar, Mahika Kandanala, Geetika Kodali.

