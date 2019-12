Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Pearl Gladiators vs Desert Riders: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Qatar T10 League Between PEA vs DES at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 9:00 PM IST December 10: PEA vs DES Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, Pearl Gladiators vs Desert Riders: Between Pearl Gladiators and Desert Riders. Also Check Pearl Gladiators Dream 11 Team Player List, Desert Riders Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 8:30 pm IST – Match begins at 9:00 PM IST

PEA vs DES Dream11 Team Prediction

Sohail Tanvir (captain), Mehran Khan (vice-captain), Adnan Mirza, Imal Liyanage, Sohaib Maqsood, Adnan Ilyas, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammad Hafeez, Mujeeb Khan, Uzair Amir, Philip Joseph

PEA vs DES Squads

Desert Riders: Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Adnan Mirza, Muhammad Tanveer, Sohail Tanvir, Himanshu Rathod, Imal Malindu Liyanage (wk), Mujeeb Khan, Mirza Baig, Awais Malik, Ajay Lalcheta, Muhammad Ikram, Amjad Gul Khan, Shahadat Hossain

Pearl Gladiators: Faisal Javed, Sheikh Raheel (wk), Mehran Khan, Saqlain Arshad, Adnan Ilyas, Khurram Shahzad, Nafees Shahzad, Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Uzair Amir, Mohammed Nadeem, Philip Joseph, Karim Sadiq, Aadil Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Qalandar Khan

