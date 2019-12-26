Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Big Bash League, BBL 2019-20 Match 12 SCO vs SIX at Perth Stadium, Perth 1:40 PM IST December 26

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

Toss at 01:10 PM IST – Match begins at 1:40 PM IST

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Liam Livingstone (captain), Chris Jordan (vice-captain), Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Cameron Bancroft, Tom Curran, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis

SCO vs SIX Squads

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed, Tim David, Matthew Kelly

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (captain), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Mickey Edwards

